Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 922 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $300,083.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CW opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $241.44 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $14,004,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.