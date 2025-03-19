Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys 164 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.