SageOak Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,944 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,958,000. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,961,000. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 334,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,246,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
