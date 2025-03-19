SageOak Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,944 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,958,000. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,961,000. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 334,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,246,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.