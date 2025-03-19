Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Sells $50,340.13 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,435.30. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 4.3 %

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

