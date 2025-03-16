H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNNMY

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.