Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

