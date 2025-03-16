Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Increases By 78.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of HAIVF stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.05. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,668. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.66.
About Haivision Systems
