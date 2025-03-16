Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Increases By 78.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of HAIVF stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.05. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,668. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.66.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.