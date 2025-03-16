General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 5.44. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

