General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 5.44. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
