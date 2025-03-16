Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,158,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,457,514 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

