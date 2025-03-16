Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the February 13th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $737.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

