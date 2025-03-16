Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $840,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDIV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.