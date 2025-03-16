Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.26, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,056 shares of company stock worth $8,094,892. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

