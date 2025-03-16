Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Balkrishan Kalra Sells 13,600 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of G stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

