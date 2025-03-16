19,231 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.25 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

