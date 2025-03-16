EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $7,643,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.18. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

