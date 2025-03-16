Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $542.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.41 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

