Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 9,064 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

DGCB opened at $52.97 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

