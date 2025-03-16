Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SPYG stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

