Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,462 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,492 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,497 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE:STLA opened at $12.39 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

