Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.5 %

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.14 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

