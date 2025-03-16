Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.5 %
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.