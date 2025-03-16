Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

