PFG Advisors Invests $280,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.05 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

