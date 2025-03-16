PFG Advisors Sells 11,000 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUNW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,818,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JUNW opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.33.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

