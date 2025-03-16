PFG Advisors Sells 702 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 92,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

JPIB opened at $47.72 on Friday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

