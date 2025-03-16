Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 68.5%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LGGNY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 32,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,809. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

