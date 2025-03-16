Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IPKW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 37,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

