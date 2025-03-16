Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Civeo
Civeo Price Performance
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.