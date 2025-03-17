Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Rises By 43.4%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.
Pharma Mar Price Performance
Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $102.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.
About Pharma Mar
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma Mar
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.