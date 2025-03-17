Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Rises By 43.4%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $102.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

About Pharma Mar

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.