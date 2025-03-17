Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,632,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

PROSF stock remained flat at $44.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

