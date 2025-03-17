Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,632,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Prosus Stock Performance
PROSF stock remained flat at $44.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.
About Prosus
