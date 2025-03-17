PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

Shares of PMCB remained flat at $1.58 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

