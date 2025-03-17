Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jayud Global Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Jayud Global Logistics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.01.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

