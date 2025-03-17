Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.

Tecogen Stock Up 19.5 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. 352,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.05. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

