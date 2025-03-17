MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Price Performance

Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.07.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.