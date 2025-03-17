Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Grows By 47.2%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Prada Price Performance

PRDSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Prada has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

