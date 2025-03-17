George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

George Risk Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662. George Risk Industries has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.31.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

