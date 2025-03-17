George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 18.53%.
George Risk Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662. George Risk Industries has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.31.
About George Risk Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than George Risk Industries
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.