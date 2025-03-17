Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Increases By 47.8%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 4,684,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,908. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

