GWN Securities Inc. Invests $372,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 230,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.