GWN Securities Inc. Invests $372,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 230,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $29.63.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.
