Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $534,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

