Comparing Pamt (PAMT) and Its Competitors

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.61 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.40

This table compares Pamt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pamt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pamt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1823 1633 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.26%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Pamt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt rivals beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

