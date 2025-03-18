Eastman Kodak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 5,520 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 2,389,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.75.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

