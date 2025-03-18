Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Drops By 16.7%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 232,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 53,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.