Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $12.94 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.96.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

