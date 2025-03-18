Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,360,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,203,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

