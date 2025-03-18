Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.6 %

FICO stock opened at $1,846.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,842.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,984.72. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

