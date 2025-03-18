KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 17182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

KBC Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

