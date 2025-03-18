Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SAPX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,775. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Seven Arts Entertainment
