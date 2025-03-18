Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SAPX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,775. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

About Seven Arts Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.