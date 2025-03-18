Insider Buying: Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Director Acquires 18,370 Shares of Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Taves purchased 18,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,806.00.

Susan Taves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Susan Taves purchased 1,130 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,090.60.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,054. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.71.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

