Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.22. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.
About Hongkong Land
