First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FTHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,226. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
