First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,226. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

