New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 6,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.
About New York Mortgage Trust
